Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Oct. 5: What you need to know

(Pexels)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to rain this morning across the area as a cold front moves into the area.

It’s going to be a rainy day across Region 8, with temperatures in the low 70s.

We could pick up another 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain today, with higher amounts in some areas.

Along with the rain, cooler air will start to move into the area behind the front. Friday looks nice, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

A secondary shot of colder air moves in tomorrow behind a dry cold front, and that is bringing the real chilly air.

The winds will also pick up Friday night into Saturday morning.

This weekend looks beautiful, with temperatures in the mornings in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

We will begin to warm back up again next week, but this warm-up will put us near our normal highs for this time of year.

After today, our next rain chance doesn’t come in until the end of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Exclusive video footage reveals harrowing scenes of a multi-car crash on Highway 67 in Jackson County on Tuesday, as thick smoke engulfed the area, resulting in the deadly incident.

The Arkansas Department of Health has identified a case of locally acquired malaria in a state resident.

The Biden Administration has expanded student debt relief for over 125,000 borrowers.

A new video shows a pipeline rupture in Arkansas that sent flames high into the sky and residents from their homes.

With harvest season comes dry air, and doctors want to ensure you’re taking the proper steps to avoid sinus infections.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic is scheduled for Craighead County this morning.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued
Police Chief Scott Chambers told K8 News the body was found at a home near West Main and South...
Death investigation underway in Greene County
The Jonesboro Police Department said Officer Dustin McKenzie responded to an accident at the...
Nutty crash jams up morning commute

Latest News

According to a news release, students planning to attend the university for the 2024-2025...
New privately funded scholarship portal available for A-State’s new academic school year
The agency said on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the person resides in Saline County and has not traveled...
Locally-acquired malaria case identified in Arkansas
The crews will raise the height of the Highway 312′s bridge over Interstate 55 to help...
ARDOT to close portion of Highway 312 for construction
Thick smoke blamed for 16-car fatal crash is captured on cell phone video.
EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying multi-vehicle crash unfolds in thick smoke cloud