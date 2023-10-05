Oct. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We are waking up to rain this morning across the area as a cold front moves into the area.

It’s going to be a rainy day across Region 8, with temperatures in the low 70s.

We could pick up another 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain today, with higher amounts in some areas.

Along with the rain, cooler air will start to move into the area behind the front. Friday looks nice, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

A secondary shot of colder air moves in tomorrow behind a dry cold front, and that is bringing the real chilly air.

The winds will also pick up Friday night into Saturday morning.

This weekend looks beautiful, with temperatures in the mornings in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

We will begin to warm back up again next week, but this warm-up will put us near our normal highs for this time of year.

After today, our next rain chance doesn’t come in until the end of next week.

Exclusive video footage reveals harrowing scenes of a multi-car crash on Highway 67 in Jackson County on Tuesday, as thick smoke engulfed the area, resulting in the deadly incident.

The Arkansas Department of Health has identified a case of locally acquired malaria in a state resident.

The Biden Administration has expanded student debt relief for over 125,000 borrowers.

A new video shows a pipeline rupture in Arkansas that sent flames high into the sky and residents from their homes.

With harvest season comes dry air, and doctors want to ensure you’re taking the proper steps to avoid sinus infections.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic is scheduled for Craighead County this morning.

