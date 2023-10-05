Football Friday Night
Police searching for missing suspect

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cherokee Village police need help finding a man accused of running from police during an arrest.

Cory Joe Stingley, 48, is wanted on an Oct. 3 failure to appear bench warrant for charges of third-degree escape, theft by receiving, and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Police Chief Monte Lane said one of his officers spotted Stingley Thursday morning walking in front of Peace Lutheran Church on Iroquois Drive.

When the officer got out of his cruiser, Lane said Stingley ran away.

“For a short time, Highland School district entered a ‘secure status’ but did not lock down at any time,” Lane said. “That status has since been lifted.”

Stingley was reportedly wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a design, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

If anyone sees him, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

“Do not approach him,” Lane stressed.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

