Red beats White in Arkansas basketball scrimmage

Despite being down 11-2 to start the game, Red shot 68.5% from the field for the game and out-scored White 47-28 in the second half to win 88-70 in the annual Red-White Showcase, played before 5,478 at Barnhill Arena.

El Ellis and Joseph Pinion led the Red team. Ellis had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, six assists and one turnover while Pinion pumped in 20 points, making 7-of-8 shots including 3-of-4 from deep. Also, Chandler Lawson contributed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, six players from Red scored in double figures.

The White squad was paced by Jeremiah Davenport’s 19 points, making 5-of-8 from 3-point range. However, all 19 came in the first half. Baye Fall and Makhi Mitchel each added 13 points.

Davenport started the game with a pair of 3-pointers as the White raced out to an 11-2 lead. After an Ellis basket made the score 11-4, the two accounted for all 15 points to start the game. White shot 61.5% in the first quarter and led 23-15.

Despite shooting 72.7% in the second quarter, White was out-scored 26-18 in the frame and the game was tied 41-41 at the break.

Red made 10-of-its-12 shots in the third quarter and scored 20 of its 21 points in the paint.

Davonte Davis helped put the game away with s strong fourth quarter. He scored 13 points for the game – 11 in the fourth quarter – making 4-of-5 shots (2-of-3 from 3-point)

Up next, Arkansas will host UT Tyler on Oct. 20 (Fri,.) for the first of two exhibitions at Bud Walton Arena. Game time is set for 6:30 pm.

