Red Wolves women’s soccer rallies to beat Troy Thursday afternoon

Summit Dann scored her first goal of the season to lead the Arkansas State women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Troy Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

After Troy (5-7-1, 0-4-1) opened the scoring at 25:06, A-State (4-5-2, 2-2-1) answered quickly to draw even. Sarah Strong and McKenzie Robinson set up Darby Stotts for her third marker of the season. Stotts retrieved the quick passes from Robinson and Strong at the top of the box and put the ball past the Trojans keeper at the near post for her 10th career goal.

Dann, scoring her first goal in her two seasons playing at A-State, found the back of the net in the 64th minute for the game-winning goal. Tindra Cederholm made a run into the box and the ball was deflected back to Dann and the senior defender put it away with a finish to the back right corner of the net from 15-plus yards. Cederholm was credited with her first career assist.

A-State out-shot the Trojans 14-7 and had a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal. Olivia Luther made two stops in goal to improve to 2-3-1 on the season.

The Red Wolves return to action Sunday at Georgia State. Match time is slated for noon (CT) on ESPN+.

