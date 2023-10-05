Football Friday Night
Second suspect arrested in Jonesboro shooting

Kevin Dewayne Moody, 33, is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond in connection with the...
Kevin Dewayne Moody, 33, is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond in connection with the July 23 shooting of LaLoyd Hamilton.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. marshals arrested a second suspect in a July shooting that sent a Jonesboro man to the hospital.

Kevin Dewayne Moody, 33, is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond in connection with the July 23 shooting of LaLoyd Hamilton.

According to court documents, Moody, Dillion Norris, and a third unidentified suspect attacked Hamilton and tried to take his money.

Hamilton managed to escape and was running toward the 3700 block of Griffin Street when he reported hearing Moody yelling for Norris to shoot him.

“He stated that Norris then fired two or three times,” the affidavit stated. “One of the rounds struck the victim in the left buttock.”

The suspects then fled the area.

Officers responding to the scene learned that Norris, who was out on bond for a previous shooting, was wearing an ankle monitor and tracked him down.

On Aug. 8, U.S. marshals located the suspect’s vehicle, a Buick SUV belonging to a woman known to Moody.

During an interview with detectives, the woman reportedly claimed Moody took the car and was gone “for a couple of hours.”

When he returned, the woman said Moody had her take him and his mother to his sister’s house in West Memphis.

According to the affidavit, she had not seen Moody since.

“The U.S. Marshal Task Force was able to track Moody through several states and was able to apprehend him in Tennessee,” the court documents stated.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Moody with first-degree battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, aggravated robbery, and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate certain crimes.

Boling set Moody’s bond at $1 million cash-only and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his bond.

Moody is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

