Stolen vehicle suspect in Howell County, Mo. is on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 32 year old Adam D. Bartlett Jr. Bartlett is wanted on the charges of Stealing, Resisting and Active Felony Warrant for Parole Violation.

At approximately 3:33pm, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office received a call to report stealing at a convenience store in the West Plains area. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect was wanted for a parole violation and was driving a stolen vehicle. Police chased Bartlett until he crashed the vehicle in the Caulfield area near the intersection of County Road 7830 and US Highway 160. This is the area where Bartlett was last seen.

The stolen vehicle was recovered but Bartlett has not yet been located. Police say Bartlett is known to steal vehicles. The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is now encouraging residents in the Caulfield area to lock their vehicles and secure outbuildings and their residence.

They are asking for public assistance in locating Bartlett. If you have information regarding this case, they ask that you contact the Howell County Sheriff’s Office by calling (417) 256-2544 or emailing investigations@howellcountysheriff.gov

