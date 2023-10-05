Students surprise school staff with spontaneous acts of kindness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “This is the first time we’ve done something like this.”

A teacher and her class at Westside High School showcased spontaneous kindness to several members of the staff on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Students wrote handwritten cards and delivered flowers to teachers, custodians, and cafeteria workers.

The teacher of the class, Stacy Sample-Wright, called it a ‘kindness project.’

“It’s just a way to encourage them, to encourage others,” she said.

Students selected a flower out of a bouquet and wrote appreciative cards to a staff member of their choosing.

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this,” the teacher said. “Where they can choose something [to give] to a person, then go give it to them right then, and see the smile on their face.”

Senior Angel Seymore chose to gift to someone special.

“I’m doing one of our custodians, her name is Ms. Alice,” she said. “She cares so much about her students, and she decorates our hallway for every holiday.”

Senior Kristina Fraiser even surprised one of her favorite teachers in the middle of teaching a lesson.

“Oh my word, thank you so much,” said English teacher Tiffany Riggs as she hugged Fraiser in her doorway.

Senior Jackson Shown stopped by another teacher’s classroom. He said she does a lot for him.

“Ms. London has shown me a lot of support over the years, and I wanted to show my kindness back,” he said.

Sample-Wright told her classroom that kindness is contagious.

“I realized that they are on their way out to the real world soon, and I just want to give them opportunities to work kindness into the curriculum,” Sample-Wright said. “This gives them a tangible way to do that.”

Sample-Wright said she hopes to continue spreading positivity with her students for years to come.

