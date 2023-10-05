Football Friday Night
Trial postponed in woman’s murder

The trial of two men accused of killing a sheriff’s office employee has been postponed.
The trial of two men accused of killing a sheriff's office employee has been postponed.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial of two men accused of killing a sheriff’s office employee has been postponed.

Harvey John Taylor and Thomas G. Sanches are each charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Kristy Taylor.

According to court documents, the judge agreed to a defense motion for continuation and...
According to court documents, the judge agreed to a defense motion for continuation and postponed Harvey John Taylor's pre-trial hearing until Dec. 11, with the trial beginning on Jan. 24.

Harvey John Taylor was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Oct. 2, with his trial set to begin on Oct. 18.

According to court documents, the judge agreed to a defense motion for continuation and postponed Taylor’s pre-trial hearing until Dec. 11, with the trial beginning on Jan. 24.

Sanches’s pre-trial hearing was postponed until Nov. 27, with his trial also starting on Jan. 24.

Thomas G. Sanches is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Kristy...
Thomas G. Sanches is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Kristy Taylor.

Investigators said Kristy Taylor, who worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, filed for divorce from Harvey John Taylor on June 16, 2022.

Three weeks later, on July 9, she was found dead of a gunshot wound to her head outside her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem.

Investigators stated that a few weeks before her death, Harvey John Taylor offered another man $5,000 “to put a bullet in Kristy’s head and kill her dog Blue.”

The man reportedly told detectives that Harvey John Taylor “wanted Kristy killed because he didn’t want to lose everything he had in the divorce.”

