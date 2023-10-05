Whaley: Why this week is a true measuring stick for the state of A-State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - I don’t think I need to state the quality of the opponent Arkansas State will play on Saturday. The Red Wolves will meet Troy on the road for the first time since 2019 when A-State knocked off the Trojans 50-43. Troy, who won the Sun Belt last season, returns 19 starters and will face the Red Wolves coming off back-to-back wins.

To this point, the Trojans will present the toughest defense A-State quarterback Jaylen Raynor will face in his young college career.

The Red Wolves currently sit at 16.5 point underdogs. Oddly enough, Troy looks for their first win over the Red Wolves at home since 2010. A-State has won three straight in Troy.

I believe A-State fans have experienced two sides of the pendulum to this point this season. The horrific, Murphy’s Law-esque start where the team was outscored 110-3. Going from that to, suddenly, the unstoppable do-no-wrong team that has won three straight and has looked good doing it.

The last two opponents A-State has faced now have a combined record of 2-9 this season (if you want to add in Stony Brook, who is now 0-5, that number moves to 2-14). Does that discredit how the Red Wolves have played? Absolutely not. They’ve been firing on all cylinders and playing with confidence. The offense is absurdly explosive -- arguably the most explosive it’s been under Butch Jones -- the defense has made big plays when they needed to. But what I’m saying is that this game against a quality conference opponent will show fans just how close this team is to competing in the conference (if the Red Wolves win, you can argue they’re contenders).

And again, it’s important to note that the bulk of the starters are still in their first or second year in the program. Hypothetically, that means you could see even more improvement as the year goes on.

So, how good is Troy this year? They’re 3-2 this season with losses to an unbeaten James Madison squad and the week before that at #15 Kansas State. Let’s dive deeper.

Elite defense

Per PFF, Troy has graded out as the ninth-best defensive team in the country. It’ll be the second team in the top 10 of defenses A-State has faced this season (Oklahoma is at #2).

Over the last three weeks, Troy has allowed 313 yards per game and just five touchdowns (15.7 points per game).

The Trojan rush defense is smothering, only allowing 3.1 yards per carry this season. That’s top 15 in all of FBS.

As good as that rush defense has been, you can argue they’ve been better defending the pass. Opponents have been held to under 210 passing yards a game. Opposing QBs have completed 63 percent of their passes with only 6 TDs and 4 picks. The secondary is anchored by Reddy Steward, who was All-Sun Belt First Team last season. Senior returners O’shai Fletcher and Dell Pettus, as well as juniors Keyshawn Swanson and Caleb Ransaw make up a stout, experienced secondary that also grades top 15 in FBS.

Offensive inconsistencies

If there is one area of weakness, this team does allow more pressure than normal. The Trojans have given up 35 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks (bottom third in FBS). PFF grades the team as the fifth-worst pass-blocking team in the SBC.

While the Red Wolves haven’t graded well in pass rush (second-worst in the Sun Belt), A-State’s banged-up defensive line has done a serviceable job with 11 sacks as a team and 39 QB hurries.

Sixth-year senior QB Gunnar Watson this season: 101-165 (61%), 1,303 passing yards (3rd in SBC), 9 TD, 4 INT. He’s under pressure on nearly 37 percent of his dropbacks, top 50 in FBS per PFF. In total, he’s been pressured 67 times, that’s the 12th most in the country.

The team has found success running the ball. Kimani Vidal is fifth in FBS in rushing yards (590) and fourth in carries (103). That’s 118 yards a game and 5.7 yards per carry. We’ll see if the trend of the Red Wolves shutting down the team’s primary running back will continue (Last week, top 10 runner in FBS Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams was held to 41 yards on 13 carries).

Troy is one of the most efficient teams in the country in the red zone. They’ve scored 18 times (10 TD, 8 FG) in 19 attempts. A-State is bottom five in FBS in red zone trips allowed (24... though just 15 trips allowed since the Oklahoma game).

Other notes

I didn’t touch on this much in the preview, but if you need another reminder of how good Jaylen Raynor has been, we covered it in detail here

One thing that has stood out to me is how often Raynor has thrown it deep. His average depth of target -- a stat that showcases, on average, how many yards down the field a QB is throwing it -- is an FBS-leading 15.8 yards. PFF says the true freshman has thrown it deep (20+ yards down the field) in 19 out of his 52 pass attempts (36.5 percent). He’s completed 10 of those (for reference, Gunnar Watson has 13 on 28 attempts). James Blackman had 14 all of last season.

According to PFF, James Blackman completed 14 deep passes last season.



Jaylen Raynor, through 2 starts, has 10.



I asked Butch Jones about the true freshman QB's success creating explosive plays.



Hear more from Jones from today's SBC weekly presser: https://t.co/FRVhVHsKQ0 pic.twitter.com/Qh7RNepbO6 — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 3, 2023

One thing I didn’t get the chance to follow up on in that press conference is what happens once defenses adjust for the deep ball (or how they can adjust to play somebody like him at QB). You would naturally think that would open things up for the run game (Raynor + Ja’Quez Cross, who is silently putting together a breakout season). It’s a hard thing for defenses to adjust for if Raynor keeps up at this pace. I don’t know if the pace is sustainable, but it will be interesting to see how teams adjust.

Ok, enough about stats. Let’s do something new. For the first time, our esteemed Sports Director Chris Hudgison chimed in about this matchup. And he’s come up with the already-hit title called Huddle with Hudgison. Chris has covered this matchup for a while, he can tell you more from experience than I can. Take it away, Chris.

Huddle with Hudgison

Chris: Good things have happened lately for the Red Wolves in the wiregrass. Arkansas State looks for their 4th straight win at Troy. Dual threat quarterbacks have been a theme. I covered the 2012 matchup where Ryan Aplin threw for 369, rushed for 85, and had 4 scores. I remember Layne Hatcher’s breakout game, a 449 yard, 4 touchdown performance against the Trojans in 2019. Justice Hansen‘s TD pass in 2016 started a run of 35 unanswered points en route to upsetting #25 Troy. And what do you know, the Red Wolves bring another talented QB to Alabama. I‘d argue that Arkansas State/Troy is one of the more underrated rivalries in the Sun Belt when you factor in historical conference success and memorable games. The state of Alabama is a recruiting pipeline for the pack as well, I expect a few Yellowhammer Red Wolves to have good performances this week. Veterans Memorial Stadium is one of the better fan environments in the Belt, especially with the facility renovations made in the last 5-10 years. Definitely go see a game there if you get the chance.

Logan: I think it’s fair to say the Red Wolves hope the name Howlabama goes beyond the recruiting trail this weekend. To continue that winning streak on the road would be a fascinating storyline for not only the team but also the #FunBelt as a whole.

What do you think will happen on Saturday? Will A-State keep the hot streak going? Let me know what you think. I can be found on Twitter/X at @LoganWhaleyKAIT and on Facebook at Logan Whaley - KAIT.

