Women’s Health Fair hosted in Paragould

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center hosted a Women’s Health Fair in Paragould Thursday.

The event hosted over 40 vendors in healthcare fields from across the area along with free health screenings. One of the goals was to make sure people in Northeast Arkansas are aware of the health services that are out there.

Carie Cesare, a nurse practitioner at AMMC, said an important piece of information to take from the event is that you need to come in for your annual exams.

“If you come in for annuals and get pap smears, we’re going to take it from there so that if they do have any problems, we will be able to then address them,” Cesare said.

At a preventative care visit, doctors can find out if you have high blood pressure, thyroid issues, or diabetes. From there, doctors can start taking steps to address the issue.

