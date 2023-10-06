A-State receives $50,000 scholarship endowment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University received a scholarship established by the Alpha Phi Alpha Theta Upsilon Alumni Association.

According to a news release from A-State, the scholarship will provide selected students $1,000 a year, or $500 per semester.

The release stated that $50,000 was collected on the members of Alpha Phi Alpha’s behalf.

With an initial goal of $25,000, they quickly surpassed it.

“It is important that every individual have the opportunity for quality higher education,” said Chris Toler, Alpha Phi Alpha ar A-State alumnus.

The student selection qualifications must include being a minority male, a sophomore with 30 credits or more, a minimum of 3.0 GPA, proof of having provided community service, and a financial need.

“Hopefully, our scholarship helps encourage individuals to pursue their education without the financial burden or stress that comes with that pursuit,” said Toler.

The endowment presentation will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter Scholarship Brunch.

You can read more about the endowment and what it means to the university by visiting A-State’s website.

