City terminates police chief months after formation of department

Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns told K8 News he terminated the city’s Police Chief Brad...
Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns told K8 News he terminated the city’s Police Chief Brad Freeman on Oct. 2.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - Just months after hiring a police chief to run a newly formed department, a North Central Arkansas mayor has terminated them.

Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns told K8 News he terminated the city’s Police Chief Brad Freeman on Oct. 2.

“We had a weekly meeting with all the department heads, and after our meeting, I decided it was time for me to let him go,” Mayor Burns explained.

The mayor said it was a difficult but necessary decision.

“He actually helped us get going and get certified by the state. He’s done a lot of good work. He just wasn’t following policy or procedure,” Burns said.

The termination has raised some concerns across the community.

At Thursday evening’s city council meeting, a council member put a motion on the table to reinstate the chief.

“I put a motion on the table to override the mayor’s firing of our Police Chief Brad Freeman. My problem with it was the manner in which it was done. I do not feel that he was properly terminated,” Councilwoman Ruth Quintana said.

Pleasant Plains Citizen Shelly York said she isn’t happy with the termination.

“From the ones that I spoke with and that spoke with me last night, it sounds like there are quite a few members within the City of Pleasant Plaines that are not happy,” York explained.

After Freeman’s termination on Oct. 2, Mayor Burns appointed a new police chief.

“We have found another police chief who was working here under the chief. His name is Jerry Franks. He’s got 23 and a half years in law enforcement,” Burns added.

K8 News reached out to Freeman, but he declined our request for an interview.

