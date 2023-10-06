City terminates police chief months after formation of department

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - Just months after hiring a police chief to run a newly formed department, a North Central Arkansas mayor has terminated them.

Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns told K8 News he terminated the city’s Police Chief Brad Freeman on Oct. 2.

“We had a weekly meeting with all the department heads, and after our meeting, I decided it was time for me to let him go,” Mayor Burns explained.

The mayor said it was a difficult but necessary decision.

“He actually helped us get going and get certified by the state. He’s done a lot of good work. He just wasn’t following policy or procedure,” Burns said.

The termination has raised some concerns across the community.

At Thursday evening’s city council meeting, a council member put a motion on the table to reinstate the chief.

“I put a motion on the table to override the mayor’s firing of our Police Chief Brad Freeman. My problem with it was the manner in which it was done. I do not feel that he was properly terminated,” Councilwoman Ruth Quintana said.

Pleasant Plains Citizen Shelly York said she isn’t happy with the termination.

“From the ones that I spoke with and that spoke with me last night, it sounds like there are quite a few members within the City of Pleasant Plaines that are not happy,” York explained.

After Freeman’s termination on Oct. 2, Mayor Burns appointed a new police chief.

“We have found another police chief who was working here under the chief. His name is Jerry Franks. He’s got 23 and a half years in law enforcement,” Burns added.

K8 News reached out to Freeman, but he declined our request for an interview.

