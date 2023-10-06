Doctor discusses importance of breast cancer screenings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors say it’s time to promote screening and disease prevention.

Dr. Jacqueline Conger, with St. Bernards OB-GYN Associates, stopped by Good Morning Region 8 to discuss the importance of breast cancer screenings.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

If you need to schedule an appointment, visit the St. Bernards website.

