Football Friday Night (10/6/23)
It’s Week 7 of Football Friday Night. The calendar turning to October means more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week comes from the 4A-3. Highland is on the road at Blytheville, both teams look to start 3-0 in conference play. You can see more on the matchup here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
Game of the Week: Highland at Blytheville
Fort Smith Northside at Jonesboro
Benton at Greene County Tech
Nettleton at Paragould
Valley View at Wynne
Southside at Brookland
Westside at Rivercrest
Gosnell at Trumann
Piggott at Walnut Ridge
East Poinsett County at Cross County
Melbourne at Salem
Other Arkansas Games
LR Christian at Mountain Home
West Memphis at El Dorado
Batesville at Forrest City
Harrisburg at Pocahontas
Atkins at Newport
Marianna at Earle
Palestine-Wheatley at Osceola
Harding Academy at Bald Knob
Cave City at Lonoke
Stuttgart at Riverview
Manila at Barton
McCrory at Clarendon
Brinkley at Rector
Corning at Mountain View
Cedar Ridge at Marshall
Izard County at Midland
Subiaco Academy at Rose Bud
Other Missouri Games
Thayer at Ava
Doniphan at East Prairie
Poplar Bluff at Farmington
Kelly at Hayti
Dexter at Kennett
West Plains at Lebanon
Portageville at Malden
Cape Girardeau Central at Sikeston
Charleston at Caruthersville
Perryville at New Madrid County Central
