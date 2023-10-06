It’s Week 7 of Football Friday Night. The calendar turning to October means more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week comes from the 4A-3. Highland is on the road at Blytheville, both teams look to start 3-0 in conference play. You can see more on the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

SEE PAST FFN EPISODES HERE

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (10/6/23)

Game of the Week: Highland at Blytheville

Fort Smith Northside at Jonesboro

Benton at Greene County Tech

Nettleton at Paragould

Valley View at Wynne

Southside at Brookland

Westside at Rivercrest

Gosnell at Trumann

Piggott at Walnut Ridge

East Poinsett County at Cross County

Melbourne at Salem

Other Arkansas Games

LR Christian at Mountain Home

West Memphis at El Dorado

Batesville at Forrest City

Harrisburg at Pocahontas

Atkins at Newport

Marianna at Earle

Palestine-Wheatley at Osceola

Harding Academy at Bald Knob

Cave City at Lonoke

Stuttgart at Riverview

Manila at Barton

McCrory at Clarendon

Brinkley at Rector

Corning at Mountain View

Cedar Ridge at Marshall

Izard County at Midland

Subiaco Academy at Rose Bud

Other Missouri Games

Thayer at Ava

Doniphan at East Prairie

Poplar Bluff at Farmington

Kelly at Hayti

Dexter at Kennett

West Plains at Lebanon

Portageville at Malden

Cape Girardeau Central at Sikeston

Charleston at Caruthersville

Perryville at New Madrid County Central

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.