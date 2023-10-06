Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Harrisburg Fire Department to hold Firefighters Inferno Haunted House

The Harrisburg Fire Departments brings a terrifying twist to haunted house.
The Harrisburg Fire Departments brings a terrifying twist to haunted house.(Source: Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - One volunteer fire department brings a terrifying twist to haunted houses.

The Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department announced a Firefighters Inferno Haunted House at the Harrisburg Community Center.

Starting Friday, Oct. 6, the department will host the haunted house every Friday and Saturday night as well as Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Admission is $10, with all proceeds going to the Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police and Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed man...
ASP, sheriff’s deputies searching for shooting suspect
Thick smoke blamed for 16-car fatal crash is captured on cell phone video.
EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying multi-vehicle crash unfolds in thick smoke cloud
Crews are currently working on three crashes throughout the city of Jonesboro.
Roads back open following multiple crashes in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
Cory Joe Stingley, 48, is wanted on an Oct. 3 failure to appear bench warrant for charges of...
Police searching for missing suspect

Latest News

People are enjoying food at the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.
River Jam Car and Bike Show, Fall Festival in October kick off in Van Buren
Ask the Expert
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
KAIT Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage for Oct. 6-8
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Sept. 22-24.
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Oct. 6-8