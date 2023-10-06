Harrisburg Fire Department to hold Firefighters Inferno Haunted House

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - One volunteer fire department brings a terrifying twist to haunted houses.

The Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department announced a Firefighters Inferno Haunted House at the Harrisburg Community Center.

Starting Friday, Oct. 6, the department will host the haunted house every Friday and Saturday night as well as Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Admission is $10, with all proceeds going to the Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department.

