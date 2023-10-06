I-555 to Highway 49 bypass construction moving smoothly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In February, dirt was turned on a project that would connect Interstate 555 to Highway 49, and now you can start to see a path.

Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said over the past couple of months a lot has gotten done on the bypass.

“It has been a really good summer; earthwork contractors have really been able to focus on between Pacific Road and Highway 49,” Smithee said.

The intersection of Pacific and MLK Drive is where the construction has stopped as Smithee said even with a lot of positives there are always some hiccups in construction.

“Bad news about that project is from the Pacific all the way back to the interstate, so unfortunately there are a couple of issues, so it is really hard for contractors to get in and do earthwork and widening,” Smithee said.

Smithee said the construction is moving from 49 to the interstate so there is time to figure out how they are going to widen MLK.

He stressed that whenever these projects go through the city, especially in an area that does see a lot of traffic, it does make for some challenges.

“That is just a part of working on these urban projects, it is always really hard because there are a lot of things present under those roads when you’re in a busy area like that,” Smithee said.

When you look at the entrance of the future bypass from 49 today compared to a couple of months ago you can see how much progress has been made and Smithee said he is excited to see where it goes from here.

“I hope the public sees the same kind of thing, seeing good progress, because we have had a really good year on this project, we are talking about contractors who have been very successful,” Smithee said.

Smithee said they hope to have the project completed in around 2 years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.