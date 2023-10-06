Football Friday Night
The National Cold War Center to host Cold War Conversation

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLYTHVILLE, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The National Cold War Center will host a Cold War Conversation featuring John Clauson.

Clauson is the author of the 2017 book, “Missileman: The Secret Life of Cold War Engineer Wallace Clauson.”

The Ritz Theater will host the event at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

“Missileman” details the true story of Clauson’s father, Wallace Clauson, who led a double life for decades.

Posing as an IBM salesman, Wallace Clauson was a math savant who covertly worked for the Department of Defense on its missile program for fifty years and throughout the height of the Cold War.

“The deceptively quiet life of ‘missileman’ Wallace Clauson is a quintessential Cold War story,” said Mary Gay Shipley, Chair of the National Cold War Center Board of Directors. “This event will offer visitors a unique perspective on the life of an American agent during the Cold War through a conversation with one of the people closest to him — the agent’s own son and biographer.”

The National Cold War Center is located on the campus of the former BAFB (originally known as the Blytheville Army Airfield), which opened in 1942 as a training facility for World War II pilots.

1958, the base was converted to a Strategic Air Command alert mission. It remained a key U.S. military command for three decades – through events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and the signing of the treaties that officially ended the Cold War in the early 1990s.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase.

