Oct. 6: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You will need a few extra minutes this morning due to dense fog across the area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of our Arkansas counties and the Missouri Bootheel.

After the fog dissipates, the sun will come out and warm us into the upper-70s.

Later this afternoon and into the evening, the wind will pick up ahead and just behind a secondary cold front.

That front is bringing in the really chilly air, and when you wake up Saturday morning, most of us are in the 40s.

Football Friday Night will be nice with temperatures in the 60s and some gusty north winds.

The weekend will be on the cool side, with temperatures in the 60s.

We gradually warm back into the 80s next week.

Our next appreciable chance of rain does not return until late next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The federal government is challenging a new Arkansas gun rights law and what it means for concealed carry permits.

Lawmakers react to President Joe Biden’s decision to resume border wall construction.

The Arkansas Department of Health is gathering test samples to see if malaria spreads statewide.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has contacted solar companies in the state to remind them of legal obligations.

Alzheimer’s is known as the silent killer. We look at what researchers say are some new risk factors.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We have a doctor on the show to explain how often you should get screened and preventative steps you can take against the disease.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

