Police officer arrested on sexual assault charges

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Lowell police officer, charging him with two counts of sexual assault.

According to a news release from ASP, 45-year-old Roy E. Mitchell was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 5, and charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Mitchell was terminated immediately before the arrest and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

ASP’s Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation on Mitchell on Friday, Sept. 22 after the ASP Crimes Against Children Division Hotline received a call.

Mitchell was placed on administrative leave by the Lowell Police Department until his arrest.

