Residents without gas following pipeline explosion

Residents of Garland County are left without gas following a pipeline explosion Wednesday.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Residents of Garland County are left without gas following a pipeline explosion Wednesday.

According to content partner KARK, when the pipeline ruptured on Oct. 6, people evacuated to Jessieville High School’s safe room and Meredith’s One Stop.

One employee at the One Stop said it was one of the few restaurants still open because it runs off propane and not gas.

Resident Kay Blake was at Meridth’s Thursday, Oct. 5, and spoke of the fright.

“I live about 10 miles past it, but I mean everybody around me felt it,” she said. “It was very, very frightening.”

Blake added that the explosions shook the homes of her mother-in-law and daughter.

It is still unclear when the gas will be back on.

You can find more information on KARK’s website.

