Safety precautions being taken to protect people during severe weather

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Throughout the past couple of years, there have been tornadoes that caused mass destruction in different spots across northeast Arkansas, and in Bono, they are making sure they are prepared for anything.

“Safety is the number one priority, it certainly is,” Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said.

Shaw said this has been something they have been looking into. Originally, they thought about building larger ones but ended up going with the smaller model.

“There is not a time where people are more afraid than when they feel the bad weather bearing down on them especially if they have nowhere else to go but their bathtub,” Shaw said.

For local Segrid Collins, that fear is true. She said when you look back at some of the recent storms and what is left of the houses in most cases, it is just the storm shelters so being there is key to survival.

“It’s very comforting because when you see it on the news when people get in their bathtubs, I never see any bathtubs standing,” Collins said.

Bono originally got the idea from Monette officials who installed the same shelters months ago. Collins said she thinks they are going to get good usage.

“I am sure a lot of people would because a lot of people are like me and don’t have storm shelters, so they need a safe place,” Collins said.

The two shelters are just the beginning as Shaw and Bono hope to add four more, bringing the total to six, being able to hold around 180 people.

