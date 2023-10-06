SIG Sauer expansion bringing 625 jobs to Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A little more than four years after it opened its plant in Jacksonville, firearms maker SIG Sauer announced Friday it is expanding and will add hundreds of new jobs to the state’s economy.

According to a news release from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office, the expansion is expected to create 625 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are incredibly excited about expanding our ammunition operations here in Jacksonville and building upon years of success in Arkansas,” said Ron Cohen, president and CEO. “This opportunity has proven itself essential to the growth and sustainment of our ammunition business and further enforces our commitment to the Arkansas community and workforce.”

The company will invest $150 million to expand the facility, which will include a 250,000-square-foot building to house parts of its manufacturing processes.

“SIG Sauer is a major part of our state’s firearms and ammunition industry, and we are proud that this global leader continues to expand in Jacksonville,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

In 2016, the company announced it would locate its new ammunition manufacturing plant in Jacksonville. In 2019, the company opened the plant’s doors with 50 employees. It now employs 348 workers.

The media release stated the company makes ammunition and ammunition components for the U.S. Department of Defense, global defense and law enforcement, and consumers, as well as pistol night sights.

