Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Softball player back in the game after recovering from septic shock

Early in the summer, a simple slide by a club softball player from Banks turned into a families worst nightmare. Thankfully, the Braves' freshman is now healthy. (KPTV)
By Nick Krupke and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANKS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Early in the summer, a simple slide by a club softball player from Oregon turned into a family’s worst nightmare.

Thankfully, the high school freshman is now healthy and happy.

Khloe Long, a Banks High School student, is the youngest member of the 16U Oregon Blaze at 14 years old.

“I look up to everyone on this team. They all have special things about them that I love, and I just get to enjoy and inherit all of their athleticism and I just get to learn young,” Long said.

Long is living life one pitch at a time.

“I realized how important the time is, do as good as you can and don’t make excuses,” she said. “You won’t be playing for your whole life so just play while you can, give your hundred percent.”

With her glove and her bat in hand, Long is happy to be back after a family game of softball took her out of the Blaze lineup in June.

“They were still traveling and stuff, I would watch them when I could, but I couldn’t always, but I started to once I got out of the coma,” said Long.

An infected wound from sliding in the dirt with shorts on turned into septic shock.

“It’s really scary. I heard that I was hours away from dying if I didn’t go into the hospital, so whenever I hear about it now, it’s kind of like, whoa. I didn’t know it was that serious,’” she said.

The serious love and positive support from the Banks community and softball circuit was felt by Long and her family in the most dire of times.

“It’s a real supportive community. They are there for you,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone so it’s kind of like, ‘Did you hear that this happened?’ and then it just goes around, and everyone is supportive.”

Long’s teammates were by her side after that near-tragic slide.

“Feeding tube in, still had the pic line in, I was in a wheelchair, couldn’t walk,” she said.

Scars will heal and softball can be a savior to a teenager’s mind, body and soul.

“It just gets me away from everything. I don’t think about a lot of school things, it just gets my mind off of everything and it’s just a break, I get to have fun with everyone,” Long said.

Long has a lesson for young softballers all around.

“Don’t slide in shorts, especially on a dirt field, and if you get a scratch, you clean it very well that night,” she said. “Do it as fast as you can.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police and Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed man...
ASP, sheriff’s deputies searching for shooting suspect
Thick smoke blamed for 16-car fatal crash is captured on cell phone video.
EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying multi-vehicle crash unfolds in thick smoke cloud
Crews are currently working on three crashes throughout the city of Jonesboro.
Roads back open following multiple crashes in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
Cory Joe Stingley, 48, is wanted on an Oct. 3 failure to appear bench warrant for charges of...
Police searching for missing suspect

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
The U.S. labor market surged past economists’ expectations in September. (CNN, POOL)
Hiring soars beyond expectations in latest job report
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Can a spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce help the NFL draw more Gen Z and female fans?
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages enters final day with no deal in sight