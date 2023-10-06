Something shady happening at Arkansas schools
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is up to something shady.
The Forestry Division announced Friday it has chosen nine schools, including some in Northeast Arkansas, to participate in the 2023 Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program.
The selected schools:
- Bob Folsom Elementary School, Farmington
- Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School, Springdale
- Faulk Elementary School, West Memphis
- Greene County Tech Primary School, Paragould
- Little Martians Learning Center, Springdale
- Marion Math, Science, and Technology Magnet School, Marion
- Two Rivers Elementary School, Ola
- Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services Residential Childcare, Monticello
- White County Central Bear Cub Preschool, Judsonia
“The STOP Program combines hands-on, outdoor experiences with classroom curriculum about the importance of trees and how to care for them,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinator. “We hope this program not only improves the health of Arkansas students but leaves a lasting impression about the value of forests and how to be good stewards of our natural resources.”
According to Friday’s news release, to participate in the STOP program, schools must meet the following criteria:
- lack of shade on a school playground
- participate in an online STOP workshop for educators on October 2, 2023
- use provided curriculum materials to emphasize the importance of trees during the week(s) leading up to the tree-planting event
- involve students in tree-related projects that culminate with a school-wide tree-planting ceremony
- hold a tree-planting ceremony prior to December 21, 2023 (can be held with limited attendance and live streamed or recorded for later playback to a larger audience)
- be willing to maintain the trees after planting
