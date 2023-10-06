Weekend event to “walk for a cure”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event happening in Jonesboro on Saturday will help bring awareness to a well-known disease.

The annual Alzheimer’s Association: Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen on Oct. 7, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at Arkansas State University’s Reng Student Union.

Event organizers say this event surrounds a disease that impacts almost everyone.

“You can literally go into any store or business, and you’re going to find someone who knows someone, personally or through a friend, that has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. This is such a great event. It’s like a big support group,” Northeast Arkansas Walk Manager Noelle Richardson said.

Richardson said the event is close to her heart.

“I actually lost both of my great grandmothers to Alzheimer’s, and unfortunately, I lost my father-in-law to Alzheimer’s, so I do have that personal connection and is a reminder of why we’re working so hard,” Richardson added.

Money raised at Saturday’s walk will be used to support local programs and services provided through the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.