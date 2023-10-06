Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police and Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed man...
ASP, sheriff’s deputies searching for shooting suspect
Thick smoke blamed for 16-car fatal crash is captured on cell phone video.
EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying multi-vehicle crash unfolds in thick smoke cloud
Crews are currently working on three crashes throughout the city of Jonesboro.
Roads back open following multiple crashes in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
Cory Joe Stingley, 48, is wanted on an Oct. 3 failure to appear bench warrant for charges of...
Police searching for missing suspect

Latest News

United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
Law enforcement responds to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church.
4 members of Florida family are sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church
The annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen on Oct. 7, with...
Weekend event to “walk for a cure”
Pleasant Plains Mayor Kenneth Burns told K8 News he terminated the city’s Police Chief Brad...
City terminates police chief months after formation of department