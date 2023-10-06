Football Friday Night
Woman killed in head-on collision

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marked Tree woman died this week when her pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, on Highway 42 at Tidwell Road in Heafer.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 34-year-old Amanda Phillips was westbound when her 2009 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound Kenworth.

Phillips died of her injuries.

