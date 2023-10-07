Football Friday Night
Blood drive honors fallen soldier

A blood drive took place on Saturday to honor a fallen soldier.
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A blood drive took place on Saturday to honor a fallen soldier.

Sergeant Paul F Brooks lost his life in 2009 in Iraq. His family has hosted a blood drive to honor his memory for the last 13 years.

Sgt. Brooks was a combat medic, and for the family, there was no better way to honor him.

“It was something he loved to do. He was teaching other people what he loved to do, so for us it was, how can we keep his memory alive? So, the blood drive is helping give back life,” said Christy Brooks, Sgt. Brook’s sister.

Nearly 100 people donated during Saturday’s blood drive.

