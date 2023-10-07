Craighead County Sheriff’s Department holds DARE festial

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its DARE festival on Saturday.

The event will go from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church.

According to a recent Facebook post by Deputy Aaron Chadwick, the CCSO DARE Community festival is a free event and will feature live music by Lauren Richmond and the Main Street Revival, food trucks, a petting zoo, and vendors.

