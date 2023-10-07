Growing Minds hosts fall festival

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Growing Minds, a non-profit organization that provides medical scholarships to children with special needs in NEA, is hosting a fall festival on Saturday.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be at the Overlook Park in Pocahontas.

The event will have food trucks, live music, local vendors, 5K, pony rides, and more family fun!

