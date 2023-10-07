Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Growing Minds hosts fall festival

Growing Minds, a non-profit organization that provides medical scholarships to children with...
Growing Minds, a non-profit organization that provides medical scholarships to children with special needs in NEA, is hosting a fall festival on Saturday.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Growing Minds, a non-profit organization that provides medical scholarships to children with special needs in NEA, is hosting a fall festival on Saturday.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be at the Overlook Park in Pocahontas.

The event will have food trucks, live music, local vendors, 5K, pony rides, and more family fun!

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree woman died this week when her pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A father reunited with his daughter during the Paragould football game Friday night.
Soldier surprises daughter at Paragould football game
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division announced Friday it has chosen nine...
Something shady happening at Arkansas schools
Residents of Garland County are left without gas following a pipeline explosion Wednesday.
Residents without gas following pipeline explosion
Family seeking answers after money dispute with funeral home
Family says funeral home caused two-month delay in laying loved one to rest

Latest News

The ball will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & music.
NEA Children’s Advocacy Center holds second annual Masquerade Ball
The Craighead County Sheriff's Department is hosting its DARE festival Saturday.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Department holds DARE festial
WoodmenLife will be sponsoring a giving together event this Saturday.
WoodmenLife sponsors ‘Giving Together’ event
The Lafe Fire Department will be hosting a fall Festival this Saturday.
Lafe Fire Department to hold fall festival