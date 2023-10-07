Home Depot holds workshop for kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents and their kids gathered at The Home Depot to put their crafting skills to the test.

Home Depot hosted a kid’s workshop. Parents and their children brought their skills together to build and paint a wooden floatplane.

Kelsey Kitson, manager of Home Depot, said the workshops teach kids important skills.

“The importance around learning, how to use tools early on is because you know when you’re young, you’re able to absorb more,” she said.

Home Depot also invited police officers and firefighters, who brought police cars and their fire trucks for children to explore.

Over 100 children and parents participated in the event.

