Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds gathered at Arkansas State University for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It’s the biggest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Noelle Richardson is the manager of the NEA chapter of the organization, she said Alzheimer’s touches many Arkansans.

“We all have some kind of connection to Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia,” she said.

In Arkansas, over 55,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s. It’s a disease that destroys a person’s memory, behavior, and skills, and because there is no cure… loved ones can only watch.

A garden full of flowers with different colors was on display at the Student Union at A-State. Each color had a different meaning, whether it was for someone who knew someone battling the disease or someone who has already lost their battle.

“It’s a very ugly disease because you lose the person that they always were, and you have just a shell of who they were,” said Darla Burdin, who lost her father and grandmother to dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association provides educational programs, classes, and support groups for caregivers.

Some family members end up providing that care, even at a personal cost.

“You know who they used to be and they’re not that person anymore so it’s really heartbreaking for a family unless you’re educated and know what’s going on,” said Burdin.

It’s something that Destiny Burdin is hoping she can help with. She lost her grandfather to dementia, and it inspired her to become a nurse.

“I feel like not very many nurses have that one-on-one hand experience and I feel like that one-on-one experience helps me,” she said.

The walk will continue with every step getting closer to the goal.

“Fighting for the mission every day in hopes that one day have the cure,” said Richardson.

