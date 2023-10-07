Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s

Hundreds gathered at Arkansas State University for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It’s the...
Hundreds gathered at Arkansas State University for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It’s the biggest fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds gathered at Arkansas State University for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It’s the biggest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Noelle Richardson is the manager of the NEA chapter of the organization, she said Alzheimer’s touches many Arkansans.

“We all have some kind of connection to Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia,” she said.

In Arkansas, over 55,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s. It’s a disease that destroys a person’s memory, behavior, and skills, and because there is no cure… loved ones can only watch.

A garden full of flowers with different colors was on display at the Student Union at A-State. Each color had a different meaning, whether it was for someone who knew someone battling the disease or someone who has already lost their battle.

“It’s a very ugly disease because you lose the person that they always were, and you have just a shell of who they were,” said Darla Burdin, who lost her father and grandmother to dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association provides educational programs, classes, and support groups for caregivers.

Some family members end up providing that care, even at a personal cost.

“You know who they used to be and they’re not that person anymore so it’s really heartbreaking for a family unless you’re educated and know what’s going on,” said Burdin.

It’s something that Destiny Burdin is hoping she can help with. She lost her grandfather to dementia, and it inspired her to become a nurse.

“I feel like not very many nurses have that one-on-one hand experience and I feel like that one-on-one experience helps me,” she said.

The walk will continue with every step getting closer to the goal.

“Fighting for the mission every day in hopes that one day have the cure,” said Richardson.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree woman died this week when her pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A father reunited with his daughter during the Paragould football game Friday night.
Soldier surprises daughter at Paragould football game
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division announced Friday it has chosen nine...
Something shady happening at Arkansas schools
Residents of Garland County are left without gas following a pipeline explosion Wednesday.
Residents without gas following pipeline explosion
Family seeking answers after money dispute with funeral home
Family says funeral home caused two-month delay in laying loved one to rest

Latest News

Parents and their kids gathered at Home Depot to put their crafting skills to the test.
Home Depot holds workshop for kids
A blood drive took place on Saturday to honor a fallen soldier.
Blood drive honors fallen soldier
The ball will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres & music.
NEA Children’s Advocacy Center holds second annual Masquerade Ball
The Craighead County Sheriff's Department is hosting its DARE festival Saturday.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Department holds DARE festial