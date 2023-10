LAFE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lafe Fire Department will be hosting a fall Festival this Saturday.

The event will go from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lafe Park in the town of Lafe.

There will be a mechanical bucking bull, bounce house, tons of games, hay toss, firefighter obstacle course, and free hotdogs and candy.

