Man wins $40,000 Ford Bronco Sport

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Buddy Evans was announced as the winner of the fully loaded 2023 Ford Bronco Sport giveaway.

According to a recent Facebook post, the vehicle was given away by 104.9 The Fox, Cavenaugh Ford, and Sonic.

Many people gathered at the Cavenaugh Ford Lincoln parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 7 for the giveaway.

The event featured live music, and 10 finalists with Sonic bags, nine having $100 each inside, and one with the keys to the Bronco.

