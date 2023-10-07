Football Friday Night
Man wins $40,000 Ford Bronco Sport

Buddy Evans was announced as the winner of the fully loaded 2023 Ford Bronco Sport giveaway.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Buddy Evans was announced as the winner of the fully loaded 2023 Ford Bronco Sport giveaway.

According to a recent Facebook post, the vehicle was given away by 104.9 The Fox, Cavenaugh Ford, and Sonic.

Many people gathered at the Cavenaugh Ford Lincoln parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 7 for the giveaway.

The event featured live music, and 10 finalists with Sonic bags, nine having $100 each inside, and one with the keys to the Bronco.

