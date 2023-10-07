Football Friday Night
Mississippi River broke historic low in September, new data shows

An unusually vast sandbar along the Mississippi River in Memphis as seen on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preliminary data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Memphis District shows the Mississippi River hit an all-time record low stage of -10.97′ on September 14.

The previous record was set last October with a depth of -10.75′.

The National Weather Service-Memphis Office announced the record Friday.

On Monday, Action News 5 spoke with District Commander Colonel Brian Sawser and Water Control Section Chief Sarah Girdner about the dredging efforts on the river, allowing commercial barges passage through the low water.

When asked what would happen if the river did reach a historic low, Chief Girdner said, “I don’t think it’s going to shut down the river by any means just because we have a huge operation.”

