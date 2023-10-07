WoodmenLife sponsors ‘Giving Together’ event

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - WoodmenLife will be sponsoring a giving-together event this Saturday.

The event will feature sign painting, planting flowers, making flower beds, weed eating, and working to make the Old Bono Park beautiful again.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 and will end with a picnic lunch provided by a local BBQ vendor in Bono.

WoodmenLife is a non-profit Insurance company that gives back to the community.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.