WoodmenLife sponsors ‘Giving Together’ event

WoodmenLife will be sponsoring a giving together event this Saturday.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - WoodmenLife will be sponsoring a giving-together event this Saturday.

The event will feature sign painting, planting flowers, making flower beds, weed eating, and working to make the Old Bono Park beautiful again.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 and will end with a picnic lunch provided by a local BBQ vendor in Bono.

WoodmenLife is a non-profit Insurance company that gives back to the community.

