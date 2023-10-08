A-State held without a touchdown for third time, Red Wolves fall at Troy

TROY, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State was held scoreless for its first 10 drives while Troy put up 587 yards of total offense as the reigning Sun Belt champions beat the Red Wolves 37-3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Of those 10 drives, A-State went three-and-out three times, punted seven times, and turned it over on downs three times. The team gained just 156 yards over those 10 drives. The Red Wolves got on the board on a 45-yard Dominic Zvada field goal with 3:51 remaining.

“We weren’t able to run the ball offensively, and we weren’t able to stop the run defensively,” A-State head coach Butch Jones said after the game. “It’s a line of scrimmage game. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that. When you look at offensively the last three weeks, we’ve been able to generate explosive plays. We only generated one explosive play the entire game. Way too many dropped passes again from the receiver position. We left points out there. Everyone is accountable.”

It’s the third time this season the Red Wolves have failed to score a touchdown, the first since the first two weeks of the season. It’s the first time since 1994 that A-State has been held without a touchdown in three-plus games.

First-down inefficiencies haunted the Red Wolves. A-State ran 21 first down plays, they converted first downs on just three of them, averaging 4.1 yards per first down play and just 2.2 yards on 13 rushes on first down. Arkansas State was 5-20 on third and fourth downs.

The 587 total yards for the Trojan offense marks the most in a game since November 9, 2019, against Georgia Southern.

A-State didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher for the first three weeks of the season. The team has allowed two in the past three games. Kimani Vidal gashed the Red Wolves defense with 245 yards and three touchdowns. Vidal was the last player to rush for 200 yards against the team, going for 208 yards and four scores in the regular season finale last year. In total, the Trojans had 351 rushing yards, the most surrendered by the Red Wolves since Louisiana in 2021.

“We won 3 games in a row as a team, and we lost as a team,” Jones said. “It starts with the coaches, it starts with the players. Extreme accountability on everything. We pride ourselves on being a physical football team, and we weren’t that tonight.”

The Red Wolves gave up an opening-drive TD via a Vidal goalline score. The defense settled in after forcing a three-and-out, then Justin Hodges forced a fumble, leading to a Trevian Thomas recovery. But Troy scored on four of its next five drives with a touchdown and three field goals.

Troy continued their effectiveness inside the red zone, going a perfect 4-4 inside the 20 with two touchdowns and two field goals. They have now scored 22 times in 23 trips to the red zone, one of the most effective in the country.

True freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor didn’t turn the ball over but had just 156 passing yards on 15 of 27 passing. He was sacked five times and was hurried four times. The Trojans had nine tackles for a loss.

“Honestly, you got to play four quarters of physical football, you can’t make mistakes in this type of game against a quality opponent like this,” safety Justin Parks said. “I feel like that defense outplayed our defense. And that’s something we gotta fix. I feel like this is a great time for the bye week.”

A-State continues to deal with injuries on the defense. Melique Straker left last week’s game with an injury and didn’t play this week. Justin Hodges and Samy Johnson were banged up in this game. Ethan Hassler continues to recover from an injury. On offense, Jacob Bayer was shaken up late in the game.

“We ain’t down, we ain’t none of that,” Parks said. “It’s just positive, uplifted. We learned through this experience like we learned through past experiences. We just keep moving and get ready for our next opponent. Luckily we got two weeks to prepare.”

Arkansas State will return from their bye week on Saturday, October 21 against Coastal Carolina at Centennial Bank Stadium. It’ll be the Red Wolves’ homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

