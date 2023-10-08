A-State volleyball falls in straight sets at South Alabama

On Saturday at Jaguar Gym, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-20) decision at South Alabama.

A-State (11-7, 1-5 SBC) was limited to a -.030 clip offensively, while the Jaguars (15-3, 6-0) hit .281 to remain unbeaten in league play.

Haley Glunz led the Red Wolves offensively with seven kills and a .357 attack percentage, while Sarah Martinez collected 15 digs. Erin Madigan knocked down a team-best four blocks to accompany 16 assists and seven digs.

The hosts surged to an early 10-3 lead in the opening set and did not trail en route to taking the frame 25-12 and leading 1-0 in the match. USA also did not surrender the lead in the second set, taking it 25-14 to hold a two-set lead.

A-State bounced back to start the third set with a 5-1 lead before the Jaguars battled back to lead 12-9. Back-to-back aces by Bailey Helzer ended a 4-0 Red Wolves run and made it 13-12 in favor of the Scarlet and Black. After multiple ties and lead changes, Maddie Soboleski delivered one of her match-high 13 kills to put USA up 20-19, helping the Jaguars take six of the final seven points in the match to seal the win.

Arkansas State continues its four-match road swing inside the state of Alabama, traveling to Troy Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14. Match times are slated for 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday inside Trojan Arena, with both contests broadcasted live on ESPN+.

