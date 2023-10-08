Football Friday Night
A-State’s Thomas Schmidt named Sun Belt men’s golfer of the week

Arkansas State sophomore won the Sun Belt's Golfer of the Week award
Arkansas State sophomore won the Sun Belt's Golfer of the Week award
By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time this season, Arkansas State sophomore golfer Thomas Schmidt has been named Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Thursday.

Helping the Red Wolves win an eighth consecutive title at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, Schmidt placed third at 14-under par 202 (68-66-68), tied for the fourth-lowest 54-hole total in program history. Led by Schmidt, A-State set a 36-hole record 35-under par and finished up at 47-under par for the tournament, the second-lowest total in program history.

With three more rounds in the 60s, Schmidt has six of nine rounds this season in the 60s. He carries a 68.78 stroke average after three tournaments and has finished top three in two of the three tournaments.

A-State continues its fall schedule Monday at the Oregon State Invitational played at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Ore. The first and second rounds are played Monday with the final round Tuesday. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com

