Church in search of new home finds community to help

A church in the search for a new home has found a community to help along the way.
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in the search for a new home has found a community to help along the way.

Impact Church Ministries was founded just over two years ago. Senior Pastor James Yarbrough said the church was worshipping from a hotel until it got too expensive.

“We were in a scramble basically to try and find a place,” he said.

The church found a temporary home at Parker Park with the help of the city of Jonesboro. The church has brought its service from the community center for the last year. Yarbrough said it was a blessing in disguise.

“We’ve had an opportunity to really connect with the community here. We’ve had an opportunity to touch families and touch lives,” he said.

The church has hosted events for the community around the Parker Park area. The church still needs a new home, as setting up weekly at a community center brings its challenges.

“Having to set up and having to break down every week. So that’s something that we have to do every week,” he said.

Yarbrough said the church wants to find a location close to Parker Park, so it can do more for the community.

“Where we will be able to do Youth Ministry. We’ll be able to have mid-week services and hold a solid service where we won’t have to break down, take up,” he said.

Now, it’s just a matter of finding that new location so that Impact Church can get its work started.

“It’s going to be exciting; we believe in God that he’s going to do a great work through us,” he said.

