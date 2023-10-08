NEA NCAA football roundup: UCA has thrilling comeback win, No. 9 Harding stays perfect

Two NEA NCAA football teams were in action Saturday afternoon. Read recaps from Harding and Lyon’s games this afternoon, and catch the highlights above.

#9 Harding beats Northwestern Oklahoma State 62-0

ALVA, Okla. – Ninth-ranked Harding scored touchdowns on all seven of its offensive possessions and added two interception returns for touchdowns, cruising to a 62-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday in Great American Conference action at Ranger Field.

With the victory, Harding extended its NCAA Division II-best winning streak to 10 games and improved to 6-0. Northwestern State lost its 11th straight and fell to 0-6.

Harding rushed for 381 yards and six TD, and starting quarterback Cole Keylon threw a 34-yard TD. The Bison defense limited Northwestern Oklahoma to only 107 total yards and Kyle McDonald, Kekoa Carroll, Oric Walker Jr., and Travis Greenawalt intercepted passes. Walker returned his pick 99 yards for a TD and Greenawalt took his back 51 yards for a score. Harding has six defensive TDs this season.

Keylon was Harding’s leading rusher with 90 yards on seven carries.

First half rushing touchdowns came from Keylon (11 yards), Braden Jay (37 yards), Blake Delacruz (1 yard), Chauncey Martin (23 yards) and Malik Young (2 yards). Josh Strickland, Jr. scored on a 6-yard TD run in the second half.

Harding’s next action is next Saturday at home against nationally ranked Ouachita Baptist.

**TEAM NOTES**

With last Saturday’s 64-0 win over Southwestern Oklahoma and the 62-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma, Harding has consecutive shutouts for the first time since blanking Ark.-Monticello (24-0) and Southern Ark. (31-0) in 2019 ... Harding has never posted consecutive shutouts of more than 60 points.

Harding has won 10 consecutive games for the fifth time in program history and for the first time since 2021.

Harding is now 63-9 in GAC games since 2016.

With 381 rushing yards, Harding exceeded the 300-yard rushing mark for the 101st time since switching to the flex bone offense in 2010 … Harding has rushed for six TD or more 36 times during the same period.

Harding has not punted in the last two games.

Harding has returned two interceptions for TD in consecutive games for the first time in program history ... the Bisons have four interception returns for TD this season, one off the school record of five in 1996 and 2019.

Harding set a school record with 159 interception return yards, topping the previous total of 152 vs. Ark.-Monticello in 2019.

Harding last had four interceptions in a game vs. East Central in the 2021 season opener.

Harding allowed only 64 rushing yards and 43 passing yards, the fewest passing yards allowed since yielding only 30 yards vs. Southern Nazarene in 2021.

Harding converted all three of its first downs and held Northwestern Oklahoma to 1-of-12 on third down.

Harding has scored TD on seven of its 13 pass receptions this season.

**SERIES NOTES**

Harding extended its lead to 14-2 in the all-time series … it was the Bisons’ 12th straight win over the Bulldogs overall and sixth straight in Alva.

**UP NEXT**

Harding hosts Ouachita Baptist at First Security Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Lyon falls at Alfred State

ALFRED STATION, N.Y. - The Lyon College Scots football team took a two-day bus ride to upstate New York to take on the Alfred State Pioneers and lost 41-15 on Saturday afternoon.

The Scots (2-4) scored first after a 71-yard opening kickoff return by Reginald Brown II. On Lyon College’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback Eli Funck threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Woods and Funck rushed for a 2-point conversion for an 8-0 led with 14:39 left in the first quarter.

The Pioneers came back downfield to kick a 43-yard field goal and later in the first quarter scored on a 19-play, 82-yard drive on a 6-yard pass completion to take a 10-8 lead with seven seconds to go in the period. Jaylin Babers ran for a 23-yard gain on first down on the last play of the first quarter and Funck completed a 19-yard pass to Karson Douglas to get the ball down to the Alfred State 29 a few plays into the second period. Short passes from Funck eventually led to a 2-yard pass to Long for a Scots’ touchdown and a 15-10 lead with 11:51 to go before halftime.

Alfred State added another touchdown before halftime to lead 17-15. In the third quarter, a Scots’ fumble resulted in a Pioneer touchdown with 1:05 to go in the third quarter. Then an interception from Lyon College led to a 25-yard touchdown run for Alfred State to make it 31-15. After the Scots turned the ball over on downs twice, Alfred State scored with 3:12 left in the game for a 38-15 lead and another four-and-out for Lyon College led to a 30-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in the game to make it 41-15.

For the game, Funck was 24-of-43 for 257 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Babers rushed 14 times for 45 yards and Funck had nine carries for 34 yards. Douglas had seven catches for 84 yards, Aedan Huntsman had four catches for 55 yards, Long had five catches for 53 yards and Brown had four receptions for 25 yards.

Defensively, the Scots were led by Will Litton who had 11 total tackles, seven of which were solo and one was a tackle for a loss. Gabriel Morris had eight tackles and one for a loss, Camden Clear and John Stockton had seven tackles each and Michael Wingo had six tackles. La’Kendrin Moore had an interception for a 9-yard return and Keidrick Wooten ended with five tackles, including one for a loss.

