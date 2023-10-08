Football Friday Night
UCA scores 32 points in fourth quarter to rally for 38-33 win

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw four fourth-quarter touchdown passes before Kylin James added a 9-yard go-ahead score with 19 seconds remaining to complete an astounding comeback in Central Arkansas’ 38-33 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

The Bears (4-2) trailed 30-6 heading into the final quarter before McElvain threw TD passes to Myles Butler and Jarrod Barnes to begin the Bears’ 32-point final quarter. DC Pippin kicked a field goal with 4:20 to go for SEMO (1-4) to make it 33-18.

But 19 seconds later, Christian Richmond snagged a pass at midfield on his way to a 73-yard score to get the Bears within 33-25 with four minutes left and they regained possession at their own 35 with 2:15 to go. That led to a 45-yard touchdown pass to Butler who came away with ball against tight coverage and scored with 1:34 remaining to cut the deficit to 33-31 — but a 2-point conversion pass failed.

A three-and-out gave the ball back to the Bears with 1:18 left and they drove down the field. A SEMO pass interference penalty in the end zone followed by a Central Arkansas false start left the ball at the Redhawks 9-yard line and that’s where James scored from for the lead with 19 seconds remaining.

The Redhawks had already lost their two previous games by a combined four points, both losses coming after giving up leads in the final seconds

McElvain was 31-of-44 passing for 397 yards and the four touchdowns with one interception. Butler had 117 yards receiving on seven catches.

SEMO’s Paxton DeLaurent was 25-of-46 for 262 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Geno Hess ran for 122 yards on 17 carries.

Leading 17-6 at halftime, the Redhawks added DeLaurent’s 1-yard TD run then Hess’ 19-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to lead by 24 points.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

