Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/6/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees from NEA games on October 6th, 2023.

Blytheville (Jontavious Johnson TD pass to Nadarrius Wilson)

Nominee #1 is Blytheville. Jontavious Johnson drops back, launches one to Nadarrius Wilson for a 29 yard touchdown. The Chicksaws beat Highland 32 - 20 to move to 4-2 overall, 3-0 in 4A-3.

Walnut Ridge (Robbie Tate TD)

Nominee #2 is Walnut Ridge. Robbie Tate on the direct snap will find a hole and break a few tackles, he’s gone on the 2nd play of the game. The Bobcats beat Piggott 49-0 to move to 5-2 overall, 2-0 in 3A-3.

Jonesboro (Markevious Pickett TD)

Our final nominee is Jonesboro. Markevious Pickett breaks free from two Grizzlies and takes it for the game tying touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat Fort Smith Northside 55-41 for their first 7A Central win.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (SUNDAY 8:00 AM - TUESDAY 8:00 AM)

Voting starts Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the K8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Marked Tree woman died this week when her pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A father reunited with his daughter during the Paragould football game Friday night.
Soldier surprises daughter at Paragould football game
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division announced Friday it has chosen nine...
Something shady happening at Arkansas schools
Residents of Garland County are left without gas following a pipeline explosion Wednesday.
Residents without gas following pipeline explosion
Family seeking answers after money dispute with funeral home
Family says funeral home caused two-month delay in laying loved one to rest

Latest News

Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/6/23)
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 7 Scores from Oct. 6, plus Video Replays »
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the K8 News app.
Football Friday Night (10/6/23)
Football Friday Night (10/6/23): Blytheville beats Highland in Game of the Week