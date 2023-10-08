Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/6/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees from NEA games on October 6th, 2023.

Blytheville (Jontavious Johnson TD pass to Nadarrius Wilson)

Nominee #1 is Blytheville. Jontavious Johnson drops back, launches one to Nadarrius Wilson for a 29 yard touchdown. The Chicksaws beat Highland 32 - 20 to move to 4-2 overall, 3-0 in 4A-3.

Walnut Ridge (Robbie Tate TD)

Nominee #2 is Walnut Ridge. Robbie Tate on the direct snap will find a hole and break a few tackles, he’s gone on the 2nd play of the game. The Bobcats beat Piggott 49-0 to move to 5-2 overall, 2-0 in 3A-3.

Jonesboro (Markevious Pickett TD)

Our final nominee is Jonesboro. Markevious Pickett breaks free from two Grizzlies and takes it for the game tying touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat Fort Smith Northside 55-41 for their first 7A Central win.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (SUNDAY 8:00 AM - TUESDAY 8:00 AM)

Voting starts Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the K8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

