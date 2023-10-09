A-State in the NFL: Grupe boots two long FGs, Jacobs snags third interception

Three Red Wolves had standout performances for their NFL teams Sunday afternoon.

K Blake Grupe (Saints)

Today: 2/2 FG (both from 50+ yards)

Season: 11/12 FG (3-3 50+ yards), 9/9 XP

Grupe set a season and career best today with a 54-yard field goal to start the second half. He followed that up with a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter as the Saints beat the Patriots 34-0.

LB Demario Davis (Saints)

Today: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection

Season: 31 tackles, 1 sack

Davis had six tackles, including a 4th and short stuff, in the Saints’ shutout victory. Demario is graded as the seventh-best linebacker in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Just watch Demario Davis on this 4th down stop... 😳💥



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/SRZn9g6DSS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 8, 2023

CB Jerry Jacobs (Lions)

Today: 1 interception, 4 tackles

Season: 29 tackles, 3 interceptions

The former Red Wolf and Razorback recorded his third interception over the past two games, picking off the first overall pick Bryce Young in the second quarter as the Lions won 42-24.

