A-State in the NFL: Grupe boots two long FGs, Jacobs snags third interception

New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Three Red Wolves had standout performances for their NFL teams Sunday afternoon.

K Blake Grupe (Saints)

  • Today: 2/2 FG (both from 50+ yards)
  • Season: 11/12 FG (3-3 50+ yards), 9/9 XP

Grupe set a season and career best today with a 54-yard field goal to start the second half. He followed that up with a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter as the Saints beat the Patriots 34-0.

LB Demario Davis (Saints)

  • Today: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection
  • Season: 31 tackles, 1 sack

Davis had six tackles, including a 4th and short stuff, in the Saints’ shutout victory. Demario is graded as the seventh-best linebacker in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

CB Jerry Jacobs (Lions)

  • Today: 1 interception, 4 tackles
  • Season: 29 tackles, 3 interceptions

The former Red Wolf and Razorback recorded his third interception over the past two games, picking off the first overall pick Bryce Young in the second quarter as the Lions won 42-24.

