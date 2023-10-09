A-State soccer plays Georgia State to scoreless tie

ATLANTA (KAIT) - Olivia Luther made nine saves between the posts as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team came away with a point for a third consecutive Sun Belt Conference match following a 0-0 draw at Georgia State Sunday afternoon.

Posting her seventh career clean sheet, tied for the third-most in program history, Luther had a busy day against a potent Georgia State (7-2-4, 3-1-1 SBC) attack. The Panthers entered the fixture ranked second in the league with 2.5 goals per game, but Luther and the A-State (4-5-3, 2-2-2 SBC) stymied Georgia State for the scoreless draw.

Georgia State out-shot the Red Wolves 22-9 on the afternoon and the Panthers had a 10-2 edge in shots on goal. Emma Riley had a breakaway chance against Georgia State goalkeeper Jaddah Foos in the 81st minute, but an aggressive Foos got to the ball quickly after Riley touched it for shot. Phoebe Harpole had the Red Wolves other shot on goal, a laser from 20 yards in the seventh minute scooped up by Foos.

Luther was called on for four saves in the first half and five more stops in the second. A corner kick in the 10th minute was a high danger chance for the Panthers with two shots on frame during the play, both stopped by Luther. In the 65th minute, Bree Barley fired a shot toward right side near post, but Riley Whisenhunt made the team save to preserve the clean sheet.

A-State returns to action Sunday, Oct. 15, at the A-State Soccer Park against ULM. Kick-off is slated for noon on ESPN+.

