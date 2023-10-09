Football Friday Night
Arkansas FOIA advocates ready to unveil constitutional amendment proposal

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, attorney David Couch said the group he...

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – A group is hoping to make some changes to allow better access through Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, attorney David Couch said the group he is working with to place an amendment to protect the state’s FOIA into the state constitution should have a draft to share publicly. No word on when the unveiling could occur.

He stated he wanted the proposal to come close to the law before a recent special session made changes that made it difficult to get information.

Among some of the changes, the group wants to include stricter penalties for those who violate the FOIA.

You can read more about the proposal on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

