Branson, Mo., entertainer Buck Trent passes away

Buck Trent/2007 Interview with KY3
Buck Trent/2007 Interview with KY3(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The family of longtime Branson entertainer Buck Trent announced the musician’s passing. He was 85-years-old.

Jean Trent released this statement on Facebook.

“It is with great sorrow and a broken heart to say my husband, my love, Buck Trent, went to be with Jesus this morning. I lost my best friend, and the world lost a Master Musician and Country Music Legend. Oh Yeah!”

Trent became known for his electric banjo and his “Oh Yeah” saying. He played on several big hits, including Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” He also played on several television shows, including “Hee Haw.”

Trent began performing in Branson in the early 1980s. He decided to stay in the 1990s. He became the first national star to start a morning show in the Live Country Music Capital.

