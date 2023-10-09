City puts up signs, urging not to give to panhandlers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is making sure you donate your money to a good cause.

You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling” along with text underneath, asking you to consider giving to charities in town.

Communications Director Bill Campbell said the city’s nonprofit providers know what the needs are and who needs them, adding donations are more impactful through charities and ensuring they are used for the purposes most intend when giving.

He explained the act of panhandling can also present a danger to panhandlers themselves and others in traffic, saying some are in need of healthcare and other services the nonprofits provide.

Campbell added the city has also seen instances of panhandling as a business model. He said while it is technically legal, it is not ideal, especially when the city wants to get services to those who are truly in need.

