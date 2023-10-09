Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City puts up signs, urging not to give to panhandlers

You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling”...
You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling” along with text underneath, asking you to consider giving to charities in town.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is making sure you donate your money to a good cause.

You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling” along with text underneath, asking you to consider giving to charities in town.

Communications Director Bill Campbell said the city’s nonprofit providers know what the needs are and who needs them, adding donations are more impactful through charities and ensuring they are used for the purposes most intend when giving.

He explained the act of panhandling can also present a danger to panhandlers themselves and others in traffic, saying some are in need of healthcare and other services the nonprofits provide.

Campbell added the city has also seen instances of panhandling as a business model. He said while it is technically legal, it is not ideal, especially when the city wants to get services to those who are truly in need.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father reunited with his daughter during the Paragould football game Friday night.
Soldier surprises daughter at Paragould football game
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Buddy Evans was announced as the winner of the fully loaded 2023 Ford Bronco Sport giveaway.
Man wins $40,000 Ford Bronco Sport
A Marked Tree woman died this week when her pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed in head-on collision
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division announced Friday it has chosen nine...
Something shady happening at Arkansas schools

Latest News

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, attorney David Couch said the group he...
Arkansas FOIA advocates ready to unveil constitutional amendment proposal
From left: Crystal Umfress and Kerry William Raymond were each charged with second-degree arson.
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business
Football Friday Night Game of the Week reveal: Southside at Nettleton
A-State soccer plays Georgia State to scoreless tie (ESPN+)