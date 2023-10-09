Doniphan football season ends due to lack of players

Football Friday Night
By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Doniphan High School Football season has ended after only seven games due to a lack of players.

Doniphan Athletics Director Adam Epps tells Heartland Sports the decision was made to cancel the rest of the season because the low participation did not allow the team to properly compete.

The Dons current record is 0-7.

Doniphan will go on with plans to hold Homecoming activities this weekend despite the decision to end the football season.

