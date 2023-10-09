Football Friday Night
Father accused of manslaughter in child's drowning death

A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from home and drowned in a nearby river.(White County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from home and drowned in a nearby river.

White County sheriff’s deputies arrested 37-year-old Maxwell Garland Garner on suspicion of manslaughter/recklessly causes death and first-degree child endangerment.

According to the initial incident report, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Garner’s child was reported missing from his home on Riverview Road.

As deputies searched for the child, Garner “drove up on a lawnmower” and began talking to them.

“While speaking with Mr. Garner, I was able to smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” Deputy Maria Strayhorn stated.

She also noted that Garner had “bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech.”

After Garner provided a video showing the child “take off running down the driveway,” deputies began a K9 search to track the child.

While searching the Little Red River near Garner’s home, Strayhorn stated she spotted the child in the water.

Another deputy went into the water, pulled the child out, and performed CPR. The attempt was unsuccessful.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, deputies arrested Garner.

According to online jail records, he’s being held in the White County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond awaiting arraignment on Dec. 5.

The sheriff’s office redacted the child’s name, gender, and age from the report, saying it was still an “active investigation.”

